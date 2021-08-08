Kelantan MB pleads for delivery of one million doses of Covid vaccine before monsoon season

A nurse loads a syringe with the Covid-19 vaccine at the Ar-Ridzuan Hospital in Ipoh August 2, 2021. —Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA BHARU, Aug 8 — The Kelantan government is appealing to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) to approve the state’s request for one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine before the onset of the monsoon season in October.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the state government was worried about people in the state not getting appropriate protection from the virus during the monsoon season if 80 per cent of its population could not be vaccinated as targeted.

He said that so far, over 30 per cent of Kelantan’s population had received the first dose of vaccine while over 13 per cent had completed the second-dose jab.

“We expect to achieve the target of 40 per cent to be vaccinated by the end of August if the supply of vaccine can be obtained as scheduled.

“So, we are appealing to Mosti to fulfill the state government’s request for one million doses of vaccine to protect our people’s lives before the coming of the monsoon season.”

He said this to reporters after attending the launching of the state-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang Programme at Kompleks Kota Darulnaim, here, today.

Also present were Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, and state police chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat and Information Department director, Azahar Ismail.

Ahmad said the state government was also prepared to administer the vaccine through walk-ins if the vaccine could be obtained as requested.

“If this is so, we expect that 33,000 vaccine jabs can be given in a day, besides being able to optimise the operation of the 27 vaccination centres (PPV) in the state.

“We will be cooperating with the State Health Department in this matter (walk-in vaccination) if we receive the vaccine supply,” he added. — Bernama