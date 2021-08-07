Two Umno division chiefs resign from university board posts

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan today resigned as the chairman of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) board of directors with immediate effect. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 7 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan today resigned as the chairman of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) board of directors with immediate effect.

Abdul Rahman who is also Tuaran Umno division chief said this was in line with the decision made at the Umno Supreme Council meeting on August 3 and as a member of the Supreme Council he has to adhere to the resolution and remained loyal to the party.

“Therefore, I am resigning as chairman of Universiti Malaysia Sabah board of directors with immediate effect,” he said in a statement today.

He also thanked all staff of UMS for their cooperation during his tenure at the university.

Abdul Rahman, the former Kota Belud (Sabah) MP was appointed to the post on February 3 this year.

Meanwhile in Penang, Balik Pulau Umno division chief Datuk Shah Headan Ayoob Hussain Shah also announced his resignation as a member of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) board of directors and as UPM Holdings Sdn Bhd director with immediate effect.

Shah Headan who was the former assemblyman of Teluk Bahang (Penang) said his decision followed central Umno’s decision to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

"I take the responsibility as a party member to continue to abide by and respect any decision and ruling of the party. This decision was made on my volition and not under duress, " he said when contacted by Bernama today

Earlier, Shah Headan uploaded his resignation letter dated yesterday on his Facebook page which was addressed to the Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad.

Yesterday, Noraini, who is also Wanita Umno chief, also announced her resignation as Minister of Higher Education with immediate effect. — Bernama