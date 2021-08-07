Johor Sultan calls on private sector to help fight Covid-19 in the state

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said cash contributions from the private sector was important to ensure that the health system in hospitals in Johor will continue to be equipped with various medical equipment to go on with the treatment of Covid-19 patients. — Picture from Facebook/Sultan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 7 ― Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today called on the private sector to also contribute assistance towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The Sultan said cash contributions from the private sector was important to ensure that the health system in hospitals in Johor will continue to be equipped with various medical equipment to go on with the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“We need to tackle (the) Covid-19 (pandemic) jointly and not just rely on the government. I hope the private sector will also come forward to provide financial assistance so that medical equipment can be delivered to hospitals.

“Contributions can be given to Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Johor for the purchase of medical supplies, while donations to Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor will be used for food assistance to the needy,” Sultan Ibrahim said via a post on his official Facebook page.

Sultan Ibrahim also received an application for a list of medical equipment from the Johor Health Department to deal with the pandemic, including beds, oxygen regulators (bull nose), oxygen regulators (pin index), oxygen flow meters, 10L cylinder medical oxygen gas/regulator/trolly, blood pressure monitoring sets and so on.

The Ruler also agreed to make a personal contribution of RM5 million to purchase equipment for the needs of hospitals in the state.

Those in the private sector wishing to donate can contact Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Johor at 07-2355252 or Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor at 07-3564848.

Sultan Ibrahim added that anyone in the state who needed food assistance could contact the district office or the penghulu's office in their respective areas. ― Bernama