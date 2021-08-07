Abang Johari: We need leaders who place people’s interests before power struggle

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said good strategies and policy planning by any government would be meaningless if there is no political stability. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Aug 7 — Leaders who put the interests of the people first above political power struggles are much needed to ensure stable governance, said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said good strategies and policy planning by any government would be meaningless if there is no political stability.

“(In Sarawak we have the) Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 and we will be able to transform Sarawak with all our resources and proper management.

“And also, (we need) leaders who really think of the people rather than (those who) keep fighting for power. What we need is stability, thank God Sarawak has a stable government. This is important because even though we have a good plan, and if our country is like that (not stable) I don’t think we can do it (execute the plan),” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his speech at the event to announce the winners of the Langit architecture competition here, today.

Sarawakian architects Jascinta Yii and Alan Kueh won the competition with their joint submission of an 18-storey mixed-use commercial building.

The contest attracted 112 entries nationwide. — Bernama