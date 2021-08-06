Ku Nan tells Tony Pua to ‘reflect’ on Pakatan’s actions before accusing Umno of plan to free kleptocrats

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor posted on Facebook that DAP MP Tony Pua should look at his own associates in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition before making such claims. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor called Tony Pua’s allegations that all Umno kleptocrats will be free from criminal charges if an Umno member becomes prime minister “a heavy and unfair claim.”

The former Federal Territories minister, more commonly known as “Ku Nan”, posted on Facebook that the DAP MP should look at his own associates in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition before making such claims.

He referenced the High Court in George Town acquitting DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng of corruption charges after PH took over the government.

“This is similar to the prosecution case against Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal,” wrote Tengku Adnan, referring to the former Sabah Chief Minister who in August 2018 was cleared of allegedly misappropriating state funds.

Tengku Adnan was responding to Tony Pua’s Facebook post on Wednesday where the latter questioned efforts to bring down Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, saying it could lead to Umno taking up the prime ministership.