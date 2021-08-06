Furniture industry should join RIVac programme, says minister

Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the furniture industry has suffered a loss of about RM1.6 billion since the implementation of the Movement Control Order 3.0 last June as it was not allowed to operate. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has proposed that all furniture industry workers get vaccinated as soon as possible through the ongoing Retail Industry Vaccination (RiVac) Programme, implemented by the ministry.

This was conveyed by its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, during an engagement session with the furniture industry yesterday.

Nanta, in a statement today, said the engagement session was held to obtain the latest feedback on the current position and situation of the sector especially the furniture distribution and retail sub-sector.

He said the furniture industry has suffered a loss of about RM1.6 billion since the implementation of the Movement Control Order 3.0 last June as it was not allowed to operate.

Through the engagement session, KPDNHEP had received feedback and suggestions on the improvement of the standard operating procedures (SOP), employee vaccination rate and the reopening of the furniture industry under the National Recovery Plan (PPN), he said.

“During the session, it was stressed on the importance of all furniture industry players to be prepared in advance before the full reopening of economic activities.

“This is by ensuring all workers have been vaccinated and all SOP are complied with,” he said.

The engagement session involved the Malaysian Furniture Council (MFC), Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Furniture Association (KSFA), Johor Bahru Furniture Association (JBFA), Pahang Furniture Manufacturers and Traders Association (5P) and major furniture companies in Malaysia.

It was also attended by Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng.

“KPDNHEP is very concerned and takes cognisance of the issues raised by the furniture industry,” Nanta said, adding that he would scrutinise every proposal submitted before taking them to a meeting with the National Security Council and the Health Ministry.

The furniture industry is one of the main contributors to the country’s domestic economy with a sales value of around RM9.6 billion in 2019, he added. — Bernama