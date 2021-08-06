Covid-19: Tourist vans to be converted into ambulances, says deputy prime minister

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to reporters after visiting the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre 2.0 in Serdang, August 6, 2021. ― Bernama pic

SERDANG, Aug 6 ― The government has agreed to convert about 100 tourist vans into ambulances to help tackle emergency cases of Covid-19 especially in the Klang Valley, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the move was planned under the Greater Klang Valley Special Task Force following the current Covid-19 situation in the country, apart from complaints of ambulance delays in picking up patients requiring immediate treatment from home.

Elaborating, Ismail Sabri said the initiative was also to assist tourist van operators who were affected by the current movement control which prohibits cross-state movements, thus affecting the tourism industry.

“We will convert regular vans into ambulances and we will discuss with Motac (Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry) because we know these tourist vans are not in use for the time being,” he said to reporters after visiting the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) 2.0 here today. ― Bernama

