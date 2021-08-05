Tok Pa: Pre-parliamentary sitting period should be used to stabilise country

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said a strong investment climate and political stability could ensure that Malaysia would continue to attract local and foreign investors, one of the prerequisites to boost economic growth. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― The one month before the coming parliamentary sitting should be used as best as possible to reach consensus and put the country in a more stable position, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said a strong investment climate and political stability could ensure that Malaysia would continue to attract local and foreign investors, one of the prerequisites to boost economic growth.

“Investment is one of the catalysts for economic recovery that can provide job opportunities, generate income and increase exports.

“Therefore, the people, particularly political leaders should find common ground and forge togetherness under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Let us all work as a team to ensure a better future for our next generation,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Mustapa, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jeli, said that Malaysia’s main strength since its independence was its political stability which enabled it to achieve enviable success in various fields.

“Hence, to ensure Malaysia’s continued success, peace and political stability are necessary,” he said, adding that Malaysia had a great potential to be a developed country.

“We have various resources and quality human capital. To achieve the goal of becoming a high-income nation, we need to pool our efforts and thoughts that represent various sectors in tackling the health and economic crises that we’ve never experienced like now,” he said. ― Bernama