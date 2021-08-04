Warisan denies circular claiming en bloc support for Perikatan govt

On Monday, Shafie stood with other Opposition MPs at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur to protest the shutting down of Parliament. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 4 — Parti Warisan Sabah today denied a circular that its MPs are fully backing the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin amid an ongoing political turmoil.

Its secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua Jr said the statement making its rounds on social media was not issued by the party.

“It’s fake,” he said in a brief WhatsApp text.

According to the circular, Warisan had a meeting to discuss recent political developments in the country, including the withdrawal of support to PN and Muhyiddin by 12 Umno MPs, likely reducing the latter’s support to less than a simple majority of 111 MPs.

The circular claimed that Warisan would support the PN government for the sake of Malaysians' wellbeing as the country grapples with a Covid-19 health crisis.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has also not deviated from opposing the PN government.

On Monday, Shafie stood with other Opposition MPs at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur to protest the shutting down of Parliament.

The Opposition MPs, including those not from the major political bloc Pakatan Harapan, rallied at the historic square after police deployed the riot squad and prevented them from entering Parliament grounds.

The Opposition MPs demanded Muhyiddin and his Cabinet resign to take responsibility.



