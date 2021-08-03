Putra veep Buzze Azam charged with insulting judiciary, police on Facebook

Lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex August 3, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to allegedly insulting the judiciary and the police in a Facebook post.

Mohd Khairul Azam was accused of committing the offence under the moniker 'Buzze Azam' through Facebook on March 24.

According to the charge sheet, he was alleged to have knowingly made and initiated the transmission of offensive communications against the judiciary and police with intent to annoy others via a Facebook post which was later read at the Bukit Aman's Commercial Crime Investigation Department on March 25.

The sole charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which is also punishable under Section 233(3) of the same Act.

The charge under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction, if convicted.

Mohd Khairul Azam, who is also Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president, pleaded not guilty before Sessions Court judge M. Edwin Paramjothy.

Prosecutors then offered bail at RM7,000 but the court subsequently fixed bail of RM2,000 in one surety after taking into account the mitigation factors.

The court also fixed the case for mention on September 6.

Mohd Khairul Azam is no stranger to controversy after he was previously charged with racial incitement over a Facebook posting in February 2020 but was subsequently acquitted in March 2021 after prosecutors withdrew the charge against him.

It was alleged that he had posted a video, lasting two minutes and 17 seconds, on his Facebook account in which he said there was no mention of Chinese or Indians under the Federal Constitution.

In January 2020, he threatened to report a public school in Puchong, Selangor over its supposedly “religious” Chinese New Year decoration and accused the decoration of being “unconstitutional” and claimed that Muslim parents had complained against what they saw as an attempt to propagate a non-Islam religion to students.