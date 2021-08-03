PM: Revocation of Emergency Ordinances incomplete, can be debated in Parliament next month

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his statement on the National Recovery Plan during a special Parliament sitting in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that the Emergency Ordinances which the government announced to have been revoked on July 21, will now be debated in Parliament.

In a statement today, Muhyiddin said the annulment process by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong “could not be completed” and a motion can now be tabled to allow the matter in the Dewan Rakyat next month.

“It is to be informed that the process to annul the Emergency Ordinances by His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as per advice by the Cabinet on July 23, 2021, cannot be completed,” the Pagoh MP said.

“With the end of the Emergency Proclamation on August 1, 2021, based on the Federal Constitution, the annulment of the Emergency Ordinances by His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong does not arise anymore.

“Therefore, in line with the decreed view of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the allocation under Article 150 (3) of the Federal Constitution, a motion to debate and annul the said Emergency Ordinances can be brought in the Parliament session scheduled to take place in September, 2021.”

Muhyiddin also expressed hope to be able to put the current polemic surrounding the government’s announcement in Parliament on the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances to rest.

“This motion would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting tomorrow. It is hoped that this can settle the polemic regarding the annulment of the Emergency Ordinances in a harmonious and constitutional manner,” he said.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah last week said that he was “deeply saddened” by de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s assertion in Parliament that the Emergency Ordinances have been revoked without his royal assent and added that it had caused confusion in Parliament.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement later insisting that Muhyiddin and Takiyuddin had followed all the due processes under the Federal Constitution when announcing the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances on July 26.