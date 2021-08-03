Kelantan MB reminds people to abide by SOP following surge in Covid-19 cases

A billboard displaying Covid-19 SOP issued by the government is seen in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, Aug 3 — Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob has urged the people to exercise extra caution and show better self-discipline following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

He also advised them to refrain from engaging in group activities and to continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities.

“Kelantan reported 915 new Covid-19 cases today, the highest since the pandemic broke out in the state.

“Let’s together pray for our well-being and the protection of Allah from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

In the post, Ahmad also shared a Bernama report quoting the Kelantan Health Department as saying that the Delta variant reported in Pasir Puteh may have spread to several districts such as Bachok and Tanah Merah, causing the surge in infections in the state.

Kelantan detected the first Delta variant case involving a woman in Pasir Puteh who was confirmed Covid-19 positive on July 23. — Bernama