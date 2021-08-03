Kelantan anticipates daily tally of Covid-19 cases to decline in two weeks, says health exco

A man gets a Covid-19 vaccination at the Universiti Teknologi Mara in Shah Alam, June 23, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, Aug 3 — Kelantan government is anticipating that the state’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases will show a decline in the next two weeks, said state Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin.

He said the Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) had expected an increase in the cases after the Aidiladha celebration.

“Today, 10 days after the Aidiladha celebration, we see the cases drop slightly. We are expecting the cases to further decline in the next two weeks.

“The vaccination rate in the state would increase, thus enabling Kelantan to enter Phase Three of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan,” he told reporters after inspecting a vaccination centre at the Islam Jubli Perak Complex, Panji near here.

Kelantan recorded 552 new Covid-19 positive cases yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 44,005 cases. The total number of active clusters stands at 133.

On the vaccination development in Kelantan, Dr Izani said 37 per cent of the Kelantan population has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 20 per cent have completed receiving both doses of the vaccine shots so far.

Kelantan could achieve the targeted 40 per cent herd immunity at the end of August, he added. — Bernama