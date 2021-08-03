In Kuala Lumpur, housewife weeps in court after fined RM9,000 for insulting Agong

Rosmawati Mohd Zain, 46, who pleaded guilty to the charge at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, August 3, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — A housewife wept in the Sessions Court here today after she was fined RM9,000 for improper use of the network facilities by making and initiating communications that insulted the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on her Facebook.

Judge M. M Edwin Paramjothy meted out the fine, in default six months’ jail, on Rosmawati Mohd Zain, 46, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was charged with making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications against His Majesty with intention to annoy others through Facebook using the profile name “Rosmawati Mohd Zain” at 7.06pm last May 25.

The charge, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.

The woman paid the fine.

Earlier during mitigation, Rosmawati, unrepresented, said she regretted her action, which she said was “stupid”, and promised to not make the same mistake again.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Dayana Mohamad prosecuted. — Bernama