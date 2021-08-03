Covid-19: Walk-in vaccinations for seniors begin in Perak, says state health director

A walk-in vaccine recipient at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre vaccination centre, August 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Aug 3 — Perak today started Covid-19 walk-in vaccinations for senior citizens at vaccination centres, said state Health director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming.

She said walk-in vaccinations were available for the afternoon session, from 2pm to 5pm.

“Yes, (walk-in vaccinations) only during the afternoon session and only for senior citizens aged 60 and above,” she said briefly when contacted by Bernama today.

Today, there was an internal memo from Dr Ding saying that the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force had ordered the implementation of Covid-19 vaccination on a walk-in basis throughout the state.

According to the Special Committee on Ensuring Vaccine Supply Access, 1,513,357 people have registered for inoculation in Perak, with 781,493 having received the first dose. — Bernama