PM Muhyiddin congratulates diver Nur Dhabitah after fourth place finish at Tokyo Olympics

Nur Dhabitah Sabri of Malaysia in action during the women's 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre August 1, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today congratulated national women's diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri who performed admirably in the women's 3m individual springboard final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, yesterday.

The Prime Minister in a statement on his official Facebook page tonight said although she did not win a medal, Nur Dhabitah’s unwavering spirit and solid performance was a delight to watch.

“Qualifying for the finals and coming in fourth place out of 12 participants in the most prestigious sporting event, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, is also a success that you should be proud of.

"Do not be sad. There’s still a long journey ahead of you. There is still much you can achieve, including in the next edition of the Olympics. Smile Nur Dhabitah!” he said.

The 22-year-old diver delivered a consistent performance in the final yesterday, however, the 326.15 points collected were not enough to get a podium finish. — Bernama