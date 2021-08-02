PKR’s Akmal Nasir lodges police report over MPs’ denial of entry into Parliament

Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Nasir speaks to reporters outside the Dang Wangi district police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — An Opposition federal lawmaker today lodged a police report against alleged ‘perpetrators’ who gave the orders to stop members of Parliament (MP) from entering the Parliament building on the final day of the Dewan Rakyat’s five-day special sitting which has since been suspended.

PKR’s Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasir alleged that police personnel had committed an offence under Section 124 of the Penal Code after they obstructed the lawmaker’s symbolic march towards the Parliament building at the Dato Onn roundabout near Dataran Merdeka earlier this morning.

“In any country practicing a parliamentary democracy system, MPs are given the mandate and trust that the citizens have the responsibility and obligation to attend Parliament to perform their duties.

“Based on the above, I believe individuals involved in giving orders to coerce, obstruct and prevent MPs from entering Parliament have committed the following offences under Section 124, Section 124B and Section 124C of the Penal Code,” Akmal said in a press conference.

Section 124 refers to assaulting a member of Parliament with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power.

Section 124B and Section 124C refers to committing and attempting to commit activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy.

Akmal had earlier lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi police headquarters around 12.30pm. He was also accompanied by Batu MP P. Prabakaran, also from PKR.

Later, Akmal said the move to obstruct MPs from entering Parliament was an affront to democracy in which the Perikatan Nasional government has consistently demonstrated to consolidate its power further.

“To me, if MPs are called in for questioning, those accountable should be those who gave the orders to obstruct us from entering.

“We hope that this report will prompt the police to investigate which parties gave the order to prevent us from entering Parliament,” he said, adding that what transpired today was entirely unreasonable.

Federal Reserve Unit personnel are seen blocking access to the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Akmal’s report follows the government move to cancel the final day of the Dewan Rakyat’s five-day special sitting that was originally scheduled for today but which has been postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 concerns.

Police had earlier erected barricades on roads leading to the Parliament main entrance.

Gathered at the iconic Merdeka Square before their symbolic march to the Parliament, key Opposition leaders — who were united in their call for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet to step down — took turns to briefly address the media this morning.

The Opposition leaders present were from the federal Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara), Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Sabah-based opposition parties Parti Warisan Sabah, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation, and Sarawak-based opposition party Parti Sarawak Bersatu.