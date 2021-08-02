JKJAV: Over 21 million Covid jabs administered as of yesterday

People receive their Covid-19 jab at Universiti Sains Malaysia’s drive-through vaccination centre in Penang July 23, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A total of 21,200,473 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) which began last Feb 24, until yesterday.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), via an infographic tweet, shared that out of the total, 14,247,659 doses were administered as first dose, while 6,952,814 doses as second dose.

Aktiviti pengharmonian data mingguan telah dijalankan. Data hari ini telah mengambil kira sepenuhnya pelaporan manual termasuk daripada program jangkau luar komuniti yang dijalankan di seluruh negara. pic.twitter.com/QEa6u2GzYL — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) August 2, 2021

“According to the percentage, 43.6 per cent of the country’s population have received the first dose, while 21.3 per cent have completed their Covid-19 vaccination,” it said.

On the daily vaccination rate, a total of 480,122 doses were administered yesterday, with 298,236 of them as first dose and 181,886 doses to second dose recipients. — Bernama