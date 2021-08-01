Hishammuddin: 21 localities in Terengganu placed under EMCO

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing at Pangsapuri Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, Jalan Nilam 15 during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Klang July 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A total of 21 localities in Terengganu have been subjected to the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from August 3 to 16.

Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said it involved the Anak Ikan Low-Cost Public Housing (PAKR) in Mukim Jabi, Besut; nine localities in Mukim Kuala Dungun and 11 localities in Mukim Sura.

“The nine localities in Mukim Kuala Dungun are Kubang Miang, Teratai, Teluk Lipat, Alor Tembesu, Sura Utara, Batu 48, Sura Gate, Bukit Chatak and Tembesu Akar.

“The 11 localities in Mukim Sura are Batu 5, Sura Tengah, Alor Tempoyak, Taman Rakyat Jaya, Taman Delima Batu 6, Balai Besar, Sura Melati, Batu 7, Paya Balai Besar, Pak Sabah and Sura Lapangan Terbang,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

Apart from that, he said Kampung Tagibang, Kota Marudu and the Ladang Hibumas 2 housing area in Mukim Sungai-Sungai, Beluran in Sabah were also subjected to the EMCO from August 3 to 16. — Bernama