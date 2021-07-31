Police: Man found dead on Tanjung Sepat roadside was Covid-19 positive

Police said a man who was found sprawled unconscious by the roadside of Jalan 3 Tepi Laut, Tanjung Sepat was confirmed positive for Covid-19. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, July 31 — A man who was found sprawled unconscious by the roadside of Jalan 3 Tepi Laut, Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat, near here, on Wednesday (July 28), as viraled on social media, was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Kuala Langat district police chief, Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor said the incident was reported by a member of the public to the Tanjung Sepat police station at about 5 pm.

He said the police then contacted the emergency officer at Tanjung Sepat Health Clinic for an ambulance to the location.

“Paramedics confirmed that the 53-year-old man had died at the scene. Preliminary investigation did not find any criminal element.

“The body was sent to the Banting Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem and the victim was found Covid-19 positive,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, a 19-second video recording which went viral on social sites showed paramedics examining the man. — Bernama