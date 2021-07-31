Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force: Two vaccination centres in Labuan to close beginning Monday

Workers prepare for phase two of the National Immunisation Covid-19 Programme at Labuan Corporation’s Multipurpose Hall Vaccination Centre, April 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, July 31 — Two vaccination centres (PPVs) here, at Dewan Foo Chow in Kg Sg Keling and Dewan Taman Perumahan Mutiara Blok L, will be closed beginning Monday (August 2).

Labuan Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) chairman Rithuan Ismail said they decided to close the two centres as almost all of those eligible for vaccination in Labuan under the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme (PICK) had been vaccinated.

“By July 30, Labuan had immunised 56,943 or 83.13 per cent of the 68,500 adults,” he told Bernama today.

He said at least 97.48 per cent or 66,773 of the 68,500 adults had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Rithuan said with the closure of the two PPVs, the vaccination exercise would be concentrated at the Labuan Matriculation College (walk-in), Universiti Malaysia Sabah Labuan International Campus (drive-thru), Kompleks Darul Kifayah, Dewan Sri Labuan Public Works Department and Membedai Health Clinic.

“The PPV at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal will be functioning on mobile vaccination for the shipping, and oil and gas sectors workers, which is on a call basis whenever necessary,” he said.

On July 27, Labuan completed fully vaccinating 80 per cent of its adult population to become the first among federal territories and states in the country to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19.

Labuan’s infectivity rate (R-Naught) has dipped below 1.0 the last two weeks and new cases were decreasing with only seven recorded yesterday.

Nine new cases were recorded today, taking Labuan’s cumulative caseload to 9,661. — Bernama —