Johor MB: ImmuPlan Covid-19 vaccination for state economic frontliners under regular review

Johor MB Datuk Hasni Mohammad inspects the Johor ImmuPlan vaccination process during his visit to the PPV at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre in Johor Baru July 30, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Johor Mentri Besar’s Office

JOHOR BARU, July 30 — The Johor government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, Johor ImmuPlan, which focuses specifically on economic frontliners in the state, will be improved from time to time, said Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

The Johor mentri besar said several improvements were being made to ensure that more individuals receive the Covid-19 vaccine under the programme.

“This will be carried out without neglecting the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been set.

“Improvements that will be made include providing more vaccine supplies under the programme,” said Hasni during a visit to the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here today.

Also present during the visit was Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan, state deputy secretary (management) Datuk Mohd Noh Ibrahim, state health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu and the Johor National Security Council (NSC) director Mohd Tarmizi Dan.

During the visit, Hasni also had the opportunity to chat with vaccine recipients who registered with the programme, which opened on April 29.

The Johor ImmuPlan programme is an initiative to help economic frontliners, including Malaysian workers who have a valid work permit or job offer letter as well as employer letter in Singapore.

The vaccination process for all eligible individuals will be scheduled daily depending on their registration date in the ImmuPlan system and those who registered early would get an earlier appointment date.