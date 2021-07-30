In JB, two men who stopped for tyre change in middle of road killed after pick-up truck crashes into their car along Jalan Skudai

Johor Baru North police chief Asst Commissioner Rupiah Abd Wahid said in the 11.15am incident, the man was killed on the spot from head and body injuries after a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck crashed into their Proton Waja at KM8 of the road. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, July 29 — A 55-year-old man was killed while his friend suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a pick-up truck as they were changing a tyre in the middle of the three-lane Johor Baru-Ayer Hitam road towards Skudai here this morning.

Johor Baru North police chief Asst Commissioner Rupiah Abd Wahid said in the 11.15am incident, the man was killed on the spot from head and body injuries after a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck crashed into their Proton Waja at KM8 of the road.

“The victim’s 40-year-old friend was reported to be in critical condition and was rushed to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

“The victim’s remains had also been sent to the same hospital for a post-mortem,” she said in a statement issued tonight.

Initial investigations revealed that the two were enroute to Skudai from the city centre when the right-side front tyre of their car burst.

It was learnt that the victims’ car had stopped in the middle of the busy three-lane road where the two men attempted to change the tyre.

Shortly after that, Rupiah said the two were thrown off by the impact after a pick-up truck crashed into the victims’ car.

“The 49-year-old male pick-up truck driver had rear-ended the car after failing to avoid it and the victims.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving and causing death,” said Rupiah.