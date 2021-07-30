Bus driver claims trial for outraging the modesty of 10-year-old girl in Ipoh

A 53-year-old bus driver pleaded not guilty to the offence when the charge was read out to him before Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini. — Reuters pic

IPOH, July 30 — A 53-year-old bus driver was charged at the Sessions court here today with outraging the modesty of a 10-year-old girl, two years ago.

The man, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence when the charge was read out to him before Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini.

The accused could not be named in order to protect the victim’s identity.

He claimed trial for outraging the modesty of the victim, who is now 12 years old, while she was on her way home from school at Taman Pinji Ria between 1pm and 1.25pm on August 8, 2019.

The man was accused of molesting the victim by touching her private part.

The accused was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792).

The offence is punishable for up to 20 years' jail and whipping and also should be placed under police monitoring between one to three years.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Waffy Ismail requested the court to set the bail at RM10,000.

However, lawyer Shamini Karunananthan, who represented the accused, said that the man only earns RM1,400 per month.

“He also needs to take care of his unemployed wife who recently met in an accident and sustained severe injuries,” she said, adding the man has two children.

Priscilla then set the bail at RM10,000 with one surety.

The case has been fixed on September 24 for mention.