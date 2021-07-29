Resign for tainting Parliament over EO revocation, Umno No. 2 tells law minister, attorney general

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the action by de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and AttorneyGeneral Tan Sri Idrus Harun has besmirched Parliament and the royal institution. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has condemned the government’s attempt to revoke the Emergency Ordinances without royal assent as unparliamentary and unconstitutional, and urged those responsible to immediately resign.

He said the action by de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and AttorneyGeneral Tan Sri Idrus Harun has besmirched Parliament and the royal institution.

“Their actions have invited the wrath of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. The statement by Istana Negara has explained the actual matter,” Mohamad said in a Facebook post.

The Rantau assemblyman, also known as Tok Mat, said the cancellation of the ordinances was done behind the Agong’s back and without his knowledge.

“They did not implement His Majesty’s decree to debate the cancellation of the Emergency Ordinances in Parliament.

“Those involved must take responsibility and resign immediately. The institution of the Parliament has been desecrated by this irresponsible act,” he said, adding that the incident is a black mark in Malaysia’s democratic parliamentary history.

Earlier today, the Agong expressed his deep disappointment at Takiyuddin’s assertion in Parliament that the Emergency Ordinances have been revoked.

In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Agong was upset with Takiyuddin’s remark in Parliament on July 26, on the government’s decision not to extend the period of Emergency and its accompanying Ordinances after August 1.

Istana Negara’s statement resulted in an uproar inside the Dewan Rakyat earlier today.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim accused Takiyuddin of misleading the House and demanded the latter resign. Subsequently the sitting was forcibly delayed for a second time.