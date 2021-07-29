Parliament sitting delayed for second time today following Agong’s remarks

A view of the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Today’s Parliament sitting, which was intended to discuss the efforts and initiatives taken by the Ministry of Finance, has been delayed twice following a statement from Istana Negara earlier today.

At 2.30pm, Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said addressed the Lower House and offered a brief statement before taking her leave of the floor.

“Members of Parliament, discussions of today’s agenda are still being held.

“And with that, under Standing Order 12(2), I hereby postpone today’s sitting to 3.30pm,” she said.

DAP’s Jelutong MP, RSN Rayer, stood up and questioned the postponement but the deputy Speaker did not offer a response and proceeded to make her way out of the room.

Earlier today, Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon had also postponed the sitting for 15 minutes and announced an earlier recess.

This was after Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim read out Istana Negara’s statement, where Yang Di Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had said he had not given the royal assent that was constitutionally required to revoke the Emergency Ordinances (EO)

This despite de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan previously asserting that the government already revoked the EOs on July 21.