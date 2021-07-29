LRT 3 construction scaffolding collapse in Klang: Contractor issued stop work order, investigation ongoing

The collapsed metal scaffolding of the LRT 3 project in Bukit Tinggi, Klang, July 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, July 29 — Pembinaan Jaya Zira Sdn Bhd, the contractor for work package GS09 of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project, is currently working with the Fire and Rescue Department to investigate the root cause of the incident at the LRT 3 construction site in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang near here.

The company in a statement today said a stop work order (SWO) has been issued to stop all construction activities with immediate effect.

“We would like to express our deep regret and condolences to the victims and their families, as well as apologise to the public for any inconvenience caused,” it said.

For public enquiries and safety concerns, kindly contact the LRT3 hotline at 1 800 18 2585, the company said.

Earlier, the media reported a Bangladeshi construction worker was killed while three fellow countrymen and an Indonesian man in their 30s, suffered minor injuries after the scaffolding at the LRT3 construction site collapsed.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the victim’s body was removed from the rubble at 4.20 pm. — Bernama