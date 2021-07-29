i-Citra EPF withdrawals to be paid out from August 3, says finance minister

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is pictured at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Applicants of the i-Citra withdrawal scheme under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will receive their payments starting next Tuesday, Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced today.

“God willing, the first payment for i-Citra will be credited to the members’ bank accounts from next Tuesday or August 3,’’ he said, adding that the scheme will benefit some four million EPF contributors.

He said this when tabling the various initiatives and stimulus packages announced by the government to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, during today’s special parliamentary sitting.

On June 28, the government announced the i-Citra withdrawal scheme for EPF members to withdraw up to RM5,000 at a fixed rate of RM1,000 a month for five months, depending on their total EPF savings.

It was reported that some RM30 billion will be withdrawn through i-Citra by EPF members.