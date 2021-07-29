Batu Lanchang Market ordered to close after seven Covid-19 cases detected

GEORGE TOWN, July 29 — The Batu Lanchang Market was ordered to close from today after seven traders in the market were confirmed positive for Covid-19.

According to the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), a total of 68 individuals classified as high risk visited the market on July 25.

“The closure of the market will involve 180 stalls and is effective today until further notice,” the statement said.

The city council will be conducting a Covid-19 risk assessment on the market together with the state Health Department and the market complex will also be sanitised and disinfected.

Batu Lanchang assemblyman Ong Ah Teong said the closure of the market complex will not affect the Batu Lanchang Hawker Complex next to it as it is in a separate building.

Ong said a total of one complex and three markets in his constituency had been ordered to close due to Covid-19 cases.

He appealed to the state Health Department to prioritise Covid-19 vaccination for market traders and hawkers.

“This latest incident clearly showed that markets are high risk areas and many other markets have been ordered to close due to Covid-19 cases reported in these markets,” he said.

He said market traders and hawkers are also economic frontliners who need to be vaccinated as they deal with a high number of customers on a daily basis.