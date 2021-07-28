Special Parliament sitting today shines spotlight on vaccination drive

A foreign worker receives his Covid-19 jab at the KLCC vaccination centre July 27, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat enters its third day today with a briefing session on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), which is being implemented by the government.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament portal, the matter will be clarified by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation and NIP Coordinating Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, followed by a session of members of Parliament (MPs) to seek further clarification and give opinions, before being answered by the minister.

Among the issues that MPs are expected to raise are the national vaccination rate, procurement of vaccine supplies, vaccination centres (PPVs) and the issue of empty vaccine syringe shots.

Malaysia is one of the fastest countries to vaccinate its people against Covid-19, with vaccine injection capacity having reached more than 500,000 doses a day at present.

The special meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament is set for five days, from July 26 to 29, and on Aug 2.

All 220 MPs, including those who have yet to be vaccinated, are allowed to attend the special sitting, which is conducted in full adherence to the standard operating procedures to curb Covid-19, including requiring all attendees to pass swab tests and wear face masks. — Bernama