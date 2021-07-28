Sarawak delivers oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients in Indonesia

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Jemut Masing assured that Sarawak has sufficient oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients at local hospitals and for emergencies in the state. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TEBEDU, July 28 — The Sarawak government has today delivered seven containers of oxygen supply totalling 105 tonnes to West Kalimantan for Covid-19 patients in the Indonesian province.

In a symbolic handover and delivery ceremony Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Jemut Masing presented the items to Indonesian National Army Pengdam XII/TanjungPura Commander, Major General Muhammad Nur Rahmad, who represented West Kalimantan Governor, H. Sutarmidji Sh M. Hum.

Speaking to Malaysian and Indonesia media after the event held at the Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) about 100km from Kuching city, Masing said three containers were delivered on July 23 and 24, while another four containers were sent today (July 28).

He said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had received a letter from Sutarmidji last week, requesting Sarawak to provide oxygen supply to West Kalimantan for Covid-19 patients at hospitals in the province.

“As the Covid-19 cases are at a critical stage in Indonesia, on humanitarian grounds and close diplomatic ties, the Sarawak government agreed to channel oxygen supply to West Kalimantan Province, Indonesia,” he said.

Masing also assured that Sarawak has sufficient oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients at local hospitals and for emergencies in the state.

The supply was channeled after obtaining the approval of the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on condition that the oxygen supplies are procured from registered and licensed companies, container movement and transportation are restricted up to ICQS Tebedu and all declaration procedures are complied with. — Bernama