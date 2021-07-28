Khairy repeats govt’s vow for at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot to teachers before Sept

Khairy Jamaluddin said that along with Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, he is working ensure that all staff within primary and secondary schools, including support staff, will be vaccinated. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin has assured teachers today that they will be vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before schools reopen this September.

Khairy said that along with Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, he is working ensure that all staff within primary and secondary schools, including support staff, will be vaccinated.

“I, along with the minister of education, give our assurance that all education staff will be vaccinated before September,’’ said Khairy.

Khairy was responding to a question by Jelutong MP RSN Rayer who wanted confirmation that the government will vaccinate all teachers before school reopens in September.

Earlier in his speech, Khairy explained that as of July 27, 30,682 teachers, including support staff or 73.5 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Khairy also revealed that there are a small number of teachers that have rejected vaccination, and said he hopes school administrators can reach out to these individuals and possibly avoid Covid-19 clusters after schools reopen.

On July 17, the Education Ministry announced that schools will reopen in stages for face-to-face classes from September 1.