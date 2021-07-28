In Selayang court, 24 Indonesians fined RM2,000 each over Aidiladha gathering at shophouse in Batu Caves

All the accused, aged 22 to 47, were jointly charged with flouting Regulation 10 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Local Infected Areas) (National Recovery Plan) Regulations 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — A total of 24 Indonesians, including a woman, were fined RM2,000 each in default of three months imprisonment by the Selayang Magistrates’ Court here, for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by gathering, in conjunction with Aidiladha celebrations.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni meted out the punishment after they all pleaded guilty to the charge.

Four more Indonesian men pleaded not guilty to the same charge and the court fixed October 7 for mention.

All the accused, aged 22 to 47, were jointly charged with flouting Regulation 10 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Local Infected Areas) (National Recovery Plan) Regulations 2021.

The offence was allegedly committed at a shophouse in Taman Selayang Utama, Batu Caves, at 10am on July 20, and the charge was framed under Regulation 17 (1) of the same law and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail up to six months or both, upon conviction.

During the appeal, the 24 accused each pleaded for leniency but deputy public prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni pressed for just punishment, taking into account the congested shophouse where they gathered.

According to the facts of the case, a police team received information about a feast at a shophouse in conjunction with Aidiladha.

Subsequently, an inspection at the location found over 20 people gathering and feasting in the premises, and not observing physical distancing. — Bernama