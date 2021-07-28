In JB, welfare home assistant detained for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain confirmed the arrest and said investigations are ongoing. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, July 28 — A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting and raping an 11-year-old girl, who is a resident of a welfare home in Taman Perlangi here.

The suspect, who works as an assistant-cum-helper of the non-governmental organisation (NGO)-based welfare home, was arrested by a team from the Johor Baru South district police serious crimes unit at his home in Taman Sri Tebrau at 8.45pm last Sunday.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain confirmed the arrest and said investigations are ongoing.

He said police acted based on a report lodged by the welfare home’s caretaker last Saturday at 3.17pm.

“The employee of the welfare home had alleged that a child under its care had been raped.

“Following the report, police arrested the suspect the next day to assist in investigations,” said Mohd Padzli in a brief statement issued here tonight.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim had on July 23 complained to her caretaker that she was physically abused by the male suspect on her private parts.

The caretaker then decided to lodge a police report the next day.

Mohd Padzli said the case has been classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

“The suspect has been under remand to assist in investigations until August 1,” he said.