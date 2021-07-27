Perak police say only allowed helicopter to cross state lines for maintenance, not ‘nasi ganja’ run

Last Friday, the helicopter landed at a field in the city centre to collect 36 packets of the 'nasi ganja'. — Picture via social media

IPOH, July 27 — The Bell 505 Global Ranger helicopter that landed at the Padang Ipoh here last Friday was only given permission to travel interstate for maintenance, said Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalatrash Wahid.

Mior said the helicopter owned by Systematic Aviation Services Sdn Bhd was not authorised to travel interstate to collect an order of the city’s renowned nasi kandar known as nasi ganja.

He also said the police have taken statements from all the individuals involved in the case including the owner of the helicopter company and the owner of the nasi kandar outlet.

“We have also taken statements from the police station chief who granted the permission for the helicopter to travel interstate,” he said in a statement.

He said the case was being investigated under the Rule 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases.

“We will continue the investigation and the outcome of the investigation will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further instruction in the near future,” he said.

Mior also urged the public to not speculate on the matter or misrepresent news reports on the case.

Yesterday, Utusan Malaysia reported that a Datuk and an officer from the Ipoh Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia were among five people who were called to provide statements.

Last Friday, the helicopter landed at a field in the city centre to collect 36 packets of the nasi ganja.

Mior previously said that the helicopter only had permission to land at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport.

On Saturday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said it has started an investigation into the unauthorised landing.