JKJAV: Record 521,923 Covid-19 jabs administered yesterday

People receive their Covid-19 jabs at the Eastin Hotel in Petaling Jaya July 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The highest daily vaccination rate was recorded under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme yesterday, totalling 521,923 doses.

Prior to this, the highest daily doses recorded stood at 507,050 on July 22.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), via Twitter, stated that of the total vaccine doses administered yesterday, a total of 333,621 were for the first dose recipients, while 188,302 doses were given to second dose recipients.

Selangor recorded the highest vaccination rate yesterday, totalling 130,187 doses, followed by Kuala Lumpur (85,187 doses), Sarawak (38,977 doses) and Perak (32,311).

Cumulatively, JKJAV said a total of 17,839,476 doses have been administered in the country so far. — Bernama