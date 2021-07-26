Suhakam lauds efforts to increase Covid-19 screening, success of immunisation programme

A general view of the vaccination centre at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) commended the government’s efforts to increase testing and screening, and the success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) with close to half a million doses administered daily.

In a statement today, Suhakam said according to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force’s statistics as of July 23, a total of 71.9 per cent of adults aged 18 and above in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor, where more than half of the daily cases were reported from, had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

At the same time, the commission was also concerned with the significant increase of Covid-19 cases and high death rates in recent weeks, which was not only due to the emergence of the Delta variant but also from the actions of those who knowingly disregard the standard operation procedures (SOPs).

“Until such time when herd immunity is achieved nationwide, Suhakam reminds all levels of society to persist in practising the SOPs that we are now very familiar with. The frontliners’ tireless and selfless efforts alone would not be sufficient to pull us through this Covid-19 crisis.

“The actions, or non-action, of every member of the community and wider society matters in the overall equation to overcome the pandemic,” it said.

Therefore, Suhakam calls for appropriate support to be provided to frontliners such as healthcare workers, enforcement agencies, contract workers and volunteers, to ensure their safety and welfare are well taken care of.

“There should be adequate provision of personal protective equipment, necessary equipment, as well as better benefits in light of the risks that they face on a daily basis and their invaluable contribution to the nation in this crisis,” it said.

According to the statement, Suhakam had received a memorandum from Gerakan Doktor-doktor Kontrak Malaysia on their employment terms and hoped all concerned parties could discuss and resolve the issues raised as soon as possible, as a matter of public interest.

The commission also hoped that the relevant ministries will take proactive measures to provide immediate assistance and plan ahead to revive small and medium businesses that have suffered badly due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Suhakam said it welcomed the reconvening of the Dewan Rakyat in a special sitting from today until August 2, as it was vital to ensuring there would be a check and balance mechanism in governing the country and allow members of Parliament to highlight and address issues pertaining to the people. — Bernama