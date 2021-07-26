Rais Yatim appointed new chairman of special committee on corruption

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin presents the letter of appointment to Tan Sri Rais Yatim in Parliament, July 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Dewan Negara speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim has been appointed the new chairman of the Special Committee on Corruption (JKMR) effective July 15 for a period of three years.

Also appointed as new members were four senators and two parliamentarians, namely PAS vice-president Senator Idris Ahmad, Senator Ir. Md Nasir Hashim, Senator Zaiedi Suhaili, Senator Raj Munni Sabu, Bukit Bendera MP Wong Hon Wai and Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin presented the letters of appointment in a brief ceremony at the Parliament Building here today.

Also present was Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

JKMR was set up by the provision of law under section 14 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009 (Act 694).

The members are appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, from among members of the Senate and the House of Representatives representing both the ruling and opposition parties.

JKMR responsibilities are to advise the prime minister on any aspect of the problem of corruption in Malaysia and to examine the annual report of the MACC.

This special committee also has the role to examine the comments of the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board and seek clarifications and explanations on the Commission’s annual report.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Rais said with the responsibilities entrusted to the committee, he was determined to fulfill his duty as best possible for the sake of the country.

“In confronting corruption there must be determination, understanding and sincerity, especially in legislation and enforcement,” he said. — Bernama