Police arrest 20 men too caught up in betting on fighting cocks in Johor

KULAI, July 26 — Police have arrested a group of 20 men who were caught red-handed gambling during the Covid-19 lockdown at a palm oil estate in Kampung Baru Senai here.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow said the men, aged between 22 and 62, were caught during a raid of the area at 4.40pm yesterday.

He said police had received information about illegal activities in the estate.

“When the police team arrived at the location, the suspects were all preoccupied in the cock-fighting match that was held at a tent in the area.

“The raiding team then halted the activities before arresting the suspects,” said Tok in a statement today.

Tok said police seized several items used in the cock-fighting activities, including RM29,965 in cash that was money used for bets.

He said the raiding team also confiscated 11 roosters and eight rooster carcasses from the suspects.

“All the seized and confiscated items were brought to the Kulai district police headquarters for further investigations,” he said, adding that the suspects have since been remanded for three days to assist investigations until this Wednesday.

The case is being investigated by police under Section 7 (2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, Section 3 (1) of the Measures of Prevention and Cruelty to Animals Act 1952, Section 296 of the Penal Code and Section 17 (1) of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2021.