PLUS Malaysia Bhd HQ now a Covid-19 vaccination centre

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad’s (PLUS) Persada PLUS will become the first highway headquarters in the country to be activated as an Integrated Public Vaccination Centre (IPVC) that will inoculate up to 2,000 individuals per day.

In a statement, PLUS said the move was made possible with its partnership with medical advisory partner, Primer Cherang together with ProtechHealth, the implementer of private medical practitioner and healthcare non-governmental organisation (NGO) participation in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

PLUS said that the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) selected Persada PLUS as one of 14 public immunisation venues to accelerate the dispensing of vaccines through Operation Surge Capacity, thus ensuring that all adults will receive at least one dose of the vaccine by August 1 and help flatten the infection curve.

According to PLUS Managing Director Datuk Azman Ismail, the highway concessionaire is proud to be able to play its part in helping the country to ramp up its immunisation numbers.

“The sooner we are able to attain the target to allow us to enter phase four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), the sooner the economy can improve, and businesses can be revived,” he said in the statement.

