Police summon Black Flag convoy participants

A convoy of cars with black flags are seen around the Kuala Lumpur city centre during a protest July 24, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Activist Qyira Yusri confirmed that the police have summoned at least 20 of her fellow participants in yesterday’s black flag convoy that took place in some locations nationwide.

Among those scheduled to meet the police today, she added, are her Undi18 movement compatriot Tharma Pillai and Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) programme coordinator Mohammad Alshatri who were part of the Kuala Lumpur convoy.

“Six protestors from today's Konvoi #Lawan have been called to give statements at IPD Brickfields tomorrow.

“Among them are @TharmaPillai and @matshatry.

“We received information that more than 20 people have been called by the police following the convoy across the country today,” the co-founder of the Undi18 movement tweeted yesterday.

Yesterday, Secretariat Solidarity Rakyat (SSR) organised a black flag convoy to gear up for the #Lawan rally scheduled for July 31.

Besides Kuala Lumpur, concurrent convoys were held in Batu Pahat, Johor; Padang Serai, Kedah; Melaka; Penang; Kuantan and Temerloh, Pahang; Kota Kinabalu, Sabah; Kuching, Sarawak; Ipoh, Perak; and Kuala Langat in Selangor.

The day before that, the police warned that stern action would be taken against those who participated in the convoy, as well as the July 31 rally to indicate objection towards the government.

Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah in a brief statement reminded all those in the capital that movement control order (MCO) regulations are still in effect with gatherings and public assemblies on the prohibited list.