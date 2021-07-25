Police probe group for CMCO SOP violations at hotel in Glenmarie

Police are investigating the actions of a group of individuals who were believed to have violated the CMCO SOP while attending a course involving a political party at a hotel in Glenmarie in April. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, July 25 — Police are investigating the actions of a group of individuals who were believed to have violated the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) while attending a course involving a political party at a hotel in Glenmarie, here, in April.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the investigation was carried out following a police report received today after a video of the incident went viral on social media since yesterday.

“The complainant claimed that the group was seen dancing without wearing face masks and there was no physical distancing between one another.

“Investigations are currently being conducted under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021.

“If convicted, a compound of RM2,000 can be imposed on an individual and RM10,000 on the organiser,” he said in a statement, today.

Baharudin said the investigation paper would be referred to the deputy public prosecutor soon. — Bernama