Kelantan is state with most places under EMCO from Tuesday to Aug 9

Barbed wire is seen around Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2 in Mukim (sub-district) Ulu Kinta following the implementation of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 June 6, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The National Security Council today announced an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for 28 places nationwide starting from July 28 to August 9.

Kelantan has the most at 14, all of which are in Pasir Putih.

This is followed by Sabah with eight places, and Perak (four), while Terengganu and Kedah have one each.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said six of the affected Pasir Putih areas are in mukim Bukit Jawa: Pekan Selising, Kg Selising, Kg Tok Dir, Kg Pak Omar, Kg Bukit Bidang and Kg Bukit Merbau.

Another eight localities are in mukim Bukit Abal: Kg Berangan, Kg Banggol Pak Esah, Kg Alor Geliong, Kg Banggol Jenereh, Kg Kubang Sawa, Kg Lubuk Kedondong, Kg Chat and Kg Banggol Dolah.

Ismail also announced an extension of the EMCO for Kampung Gong Jering in Pasir Putih, Kelantan until August 9.

The village was supposed to see the EMCO lifted tomorrow.

In Sabah, the affected areas are: two localities in Beaufort (Kampung Batandok and Kampung Menanjung), one each in Tongod, Tawau, Menumbok, Kalabakan, Sipitang, and Ranau (Kampung Mananam, Taman Semarak Megah, Kampung Sangabok, Ladang Belian, Kampung Palakat and Kampung Palakat Paya, as well as Kampung Sumaang).

In Perak, the four localities are in Larut Matang and Selama. They are listed as Kg Sg Seputeh, Kg Teluk Mas, Kg Garok and Kg Tapah.

In Kuala Terengganu, the area under EMCO is Kampung Teluk Menara while in Kedah, it is Kampung Bukit Malut in Langkawi.