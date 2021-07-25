Hishammuddin says Saudi King extending medical aid to Malaysia in Covid-19 fight

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during the 8th US-Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — King Salman bin Abdulziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has ordered his country to provide Malaysia with medical supplies in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said today.

Hishammuddin said he was informed of the goodwill gesture by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

“I have just contacted His Royal Highness Mohammad bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who told me that The King of Saudi Arabia, who is also the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty Raja Salman himself has ordered that the King Salman Centre for Relief and Humanitarian Action immediately channel donations of medical equipment and any necessity to help Malaysia overcome the #Covid19 pandemic challenge.

“This is a great honour and truly symbolises the sincerity of the Government of Saudi Arabia in establishing friendship with Malaysia,” Hishammuddin said in his Facebook page.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude towards King Salman and the crown prince for their kindness and deep concern for Malaysia.

He added that will continue to work closely with the crown prince to ensure the king’s decree is carried out smoothly.

Bilateral ties between Malaysia and the Saudi kingdom appear to have improved after the Perikatan Nasional took power from Pakatan Harapan (PH) last year.

Hishammuddin hinted that Putrajaya may revive the King Salman Centre for International Peace here that was previously shut down by the PH government, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported last August 5.

However, there have been no updates since then.