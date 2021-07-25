Heatwave: Water supply at Perak’s Bukit Merah reservoir adequate, says state exco

File picture of the Bukit Merah reservoir in Perak. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

BAGAN SERAI, July 25 — The water supply for the agriculture industry in Perak is adequate although it is expected to experience a continuous hot and dry climate until September.

State Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Razman Zakaria said the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) was currently monitoring the water level at the Bukit Merah dam in Semanggol.

“Although the supply has decreased slightly, the situation is under control with water rationing conducted by JPS.

“The water supply at the Bukit Merah reservoir is not only closely related to agriculture but also for drinking,” he said in a news conference at the Control Post on Scene (PKTK) at Apartment Tropicana Bukit Merah which is placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) here today.

A total of 150 residents were involved in the EMCO from July 17 until 30.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a statement, said the country is currently experiencing the Southwest monsoon, which results in a hot and dry climate until mid-September.

Meanwhile, when asked about the price hike of agricultural inputs such as pesticides between 40 and 80 per cent, Razman said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry have to investigate matter so that it would not affect the agriculture sector. — Bernama