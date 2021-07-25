Empty Covid-19 vaccine syringe claims: Suggestion to perform antibody test is outside police jurisdiction, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani is pictured at newly appointed deputy IGP Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim’s rank conferment ceremony in Putrajaya, June 25, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The statement advising individuals who are worried about being injected with an empty vaccine syringe to do the Covid Neutralising Antibody Test is outside the jurisdiction of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), said Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani

In this regard, he said any difficulties or questions that arose following the statement issued by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan were regretted.

“PDRM remains committed to supporting the National Covid-19 Immunisation program and will take steps in line with the Ministry of Health, Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force and Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply to ensure the best vaccination services are delivered to the public,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Abd Jalil said that vaccine recipients who are anxious and feel cheated can do a Covid Neutralising Antibody Test at a licensed medical laboratory, 30 days after receiving the second dose to confirm the presence of antibodies in the body. — Bernama