Despite record high infections, Malaysia chalks only 92 Covid-19 deaths today

Workers in personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam, July 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Health Ministry recorded only 92 deaths from Covid-19 today, a huge drop compared to yesterday’s 184.

The decrease in mortality rate is also significant in comparison to the jump in new infections today that lifted the country well above the one million mark.

This brings the total number of deaths in the country from the deadly disease to 7,994, with the nationwide fatality rate maintaining at 0.79 per cent.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there are 970 Covid-19 patients currently being treated in intensive care units (ICU) nationwide. Of these, 501 patients need ventilators.

MORE TO COME