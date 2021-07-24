PM: There is still fiscal space to continue to help the people

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaking during a virtual press conference on developments during the government's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at his office today in Putrajaya, July 24, 2021 — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — The government still has fiscal space although limited to fund economic stimulus packages to continue to help the people, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the country’s economic management, as certified by international rating agencies, is still in good shape.

“The government has proven through eight economic stimulus packages that it does not hesitate to spend money to help the people and help business sustainability,” he said at a special press conference here today.

Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research recently claimed that the government would not be able to fund the current stimulus package or other packages in the future due to various constraints facing the country at the moment. — Bernama