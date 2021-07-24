NRP: Finance Threshold indicator value for new Covid-19 cases may be altered, says Tengku Zafrul

NRP Coordinating Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said a proposal had been raised to the National Security Council to change the threshold value of new cases to the severity of the cases by category, or death rate. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The threshold indicator for new Covid-19 cases set under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) may be changed to a more appropriate value based on current developments and the situation in the country.

NRP Coordinating Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said a proposal had been raised to the National Security Council (MKN) to change the threshold value of new cases to the severity of the cases by category, or death rate.

“The NRP is dynamic. If cases have decreased and they are only mild symptomatic cases, the number of new cases is no longer an appropriate threshold value, we will look at the case capacity in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and the mortality rate.

“This matter is being discussed with the MOH (Health Ministry) to change it to a more appropriate threshold value, especially in the third phase, when we have managed to vaccinate 40 per cent of the country’s adult population,” he said while appearing on the Agenda Awani programme here last night.

Tengku Zafrul, who is also Finance Minister, said the proposed changes were based on experiences in other countries such as the United Kingdom, which recorded a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions after more than 40 per cent of the population had been vaccinated.

“Therefore, when 40 per cent of our people are fully vaccinated, we will ask the National Recovery Council (MPN) to consider this matter.

“However, the consideration is subject to the views of the relevant experts,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul in a statement earlier yesterday said the MPN had agreed to invite members from opposition parties such as Pakatan Harapan (PH), Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) as well as representatives from the Sabah and Sarawak state governments to join the council.

He said the MPN also invited experts from various backgrounds including businessman Tony Fernandes, Star Media Group advisor Wong Chun Wai and infectious disease expert Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman.

Tengku Zafrul said the participation of members from various backgrounds would help the MPN make the most accurate decisions, and have a positive impact in terms of the discussions and ideas produced.

He said it would also be to ensure transparency and that checks and balances were maintained at all times. — Bernama