Syed Saddiq claims trial to CBT involving RM1m in Bersatu funds, misappropriating RM120,000

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 22, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was charged with criminal breach of trust involving RM1 million belonging to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, at the Sessions Court here this morning.

The Muar MP acknowledged the two charges when they were read out to him before judge Azura Alwi and pleaded not guilty to both, with lead defence counsel Gobind Singh at arm’s length during the court hearing.

Syed Saddiq, who donned a tie-less black suit, was accused of committing the act by withdrawing the RM1 million in a form of a cheque from the CIMB bank outlet at Menara CIMB, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, on March 6, 2020.

He allegedly withdrew the funds he was entrusted with, in the capacity as the Bersatu Youth chief at the time, without the prior approval of the party’s central leadership committee.

His charge was framed under Section 405 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 406 of the same Act by imprisonment not exceeding ten years, whipping, and a fine.

Syed Saddiq was additionally hit with a second charge of misappropriating RM120,000 from the party’s election coffers in 2018, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

He was accused of misappropriating the funds meant to be used for the 14th General Election, said to belong to Bersatu’s Youth wing, Armada, between April 8, 2018 and April 21, 2018.

He was accused of committing the second offence at the Pandan Jaya Maybank branch, with the charge framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code that carries a prison sentence of between six months and five years, whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

MORE TO COME